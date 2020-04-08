HENDERSON, James C. "Jim," 78, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Henderson; and brother, John Henderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kay Henderson; son, David (Jill); daughter, Dawn Robertson; five grandchildren, Amanda, Shelby, Austin, Suzie and Zach; and one great-grandchild. Jim retired from Reynolds Metals as a machinist, and enjoyed life through fishing, camping, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, coaching baseball and being surrounded by his friends, family and loved ones. The ceremony will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation for Prader Willi Research at F.P.W.R.org in honor of his grandson, Zach. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers