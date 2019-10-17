HENDERSON, Maude A., 74, of Glen Allen, Va., died October 12, 2019. Surviving are two sons, Archie W. III (Patricia) and Rodney Henderson; five grandchildren; two sisters, Odessa E. Dickerson and Gwendolyn Woofolk; fiance, Randy I. Clark; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Rev. Paul Flowers officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial