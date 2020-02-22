HENDERSON, Robert E. "Bob," 68, of Mechanicsville, went peacefully to be with the Lord with family by his side at home on February 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his sons, Jeff (Jessica) and Jason (Brittany); along with two grandchildren, Emma and Jett; his mother, Doris; and sister, Darla and family. Services will be private and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Cancer Society in his honor.View online memorial
