HENDERSON, Vivian Walker, 69, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, May 16, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Ralph Henderson; son, Russell Jones; two granddaughters; Kymiesha Jones,Arielle Pruitt-Jones, brother, Jasper Walker; a host of other loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
