HENDRICK, Danielle S., Heaven, September 7, 2019. "Daughter-grand" of Betty M. Schneider, preceded in heaven by her loving Thomas "Papi" Schneider. Words cannot express her great faith witness to all people. Remembering just a few of her friends, Andy Hughes, Yvonne Yesbeck, Leslie of Florida.

