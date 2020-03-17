HENDRICK, Donald, 89, passed away in Henrico, Va., on March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel; his parents, Willie and Annie Hendrick. He is survived by his daughters, Pearl Knox (Charles) and Nancy Corker (Donald); sons, Irvin Hendrick (Susan) and Lee Hendrick (Candy); 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and his beloved furry friend, Tam Tam. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at https://www2.heart.org. Condolences at Blileys.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Mar 18
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
