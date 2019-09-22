HENDRICKS, Harold Nashville, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 at Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond, Va., on September 6, 2019. Born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Gladys Olivia Detoy and Laudrick Hendricks, Harold served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and upon honorable discharge worked at Markite, a subsidiary of RCA records, before becoming a U.S. Postman serving 25 years in Manhattan, N.Y., until his retirement in 1990. It was at RCA that Harold met his lovely bride, Isabel Delvalle Gomez, a teacher, to whom he was married for 59 years until her passing in Scarsdale, N.Y. in 2005. Harold was a devoted father, grandfather and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family, a long summer day on the ocean fishing, playing baseball, watching his beloved JETS and Mets or a leisure day at the Belmont and Aqueduct "track" in New York. He will be deeply missed by family and friends, especially for his lively Irish and Naval poems and songs. He was predeceased by Isabel; and his son, Harold Hendricks Jr. of Stroudsburg, Pa. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Karen D. Hendricks-Munoz and son-in-law, Dr. Jose L. Munoz, of Richmond, Va. and Scarsdale, N.Y. and their sons, Carlos D. Munoz and Daniel J. Munoz and daughter, Milagros Rivera and son-in-law, Guillermo Rivera, of Wellington, Fla. and their sons, Peter J. Rivera and James R. Rivera and daughter-in-law, Carmen Hendricks and Kris Michael Hendricks and Ana Maria Hendricks of Stroudsburg, Pa. Celebration of their lives and memorial services are planned December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the South Florida National Cemetery, West Palm Beach, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Harold's Name to Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center- Shenandoah Brain Care Unit, 1601 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23224.View online memorial
