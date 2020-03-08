HENDRICKSON, Judith Midgley, 75, of Richmond, Va., passed away February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. and Dorothy Bell Midgley. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Stone Wiley of Midlothian, Va. Along with her strong faith, she had an endless love for her family. Her friendship and love will be missed by all. Contributions can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation or Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Forest Hill and 43rd Street, Richmond, Va. 23225.View online memorial
