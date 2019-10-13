HENDRIX, Hazel Miller, of Warsaw, Virginia, peacefully departed her Earthly life on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Hazel was born in North Carolina, but resided in the Northern Neck for most of her adult life. She was the daughter of William Miller and Naomi Hayes Miller and the widow of Jones William Hendrix. Hazel worked as a seamstress for the Levi Strauss Corporation and was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered for her deep and abiding love for and dedication to her family. Hazel was predeceased by her parents, husband; sister, Chloe Donovan; and son, Bruce Hendrix. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael Hendrix of Nomini Grove, Virginia; and her daughter, Patsy Hendrix Franks (Paul) of Midlothian, Virginia; her grandsons, Jarret Hendrix (Kaitlyn) of Powhatan, Andrew Hendrix (Rebecca) of Richmond, Virginia and Alex Franks of Arlington, Virginia; her granddaughter, Mallory Franks of North Port, Alabama; and her beloved great-grandson, Owen Hendrix of Powhatan. She is also survived by numerous other family members and friends. A funeral service for Hazel will be held at noon on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Welch Marks Funeral Home in Warsaw, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Northern Neck Memorial Gardens in Callao, Virginia. For their loving care, attention and kindness Hazel's family would like to acknowledge the staff of The Pearl at Watkins Centre and also Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor your memories of Hazel by making a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association: Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial