HENLEY, Anne Cocke, 82, of Rockville, passed away December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merton and Annabelle Cocke. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Albert Henley; daughter, Susan Angel (David); sons, Merton Henley (Phyllis), Franklin Henley (Kim); grandchildren, Erin Henley, Thomas Henley (Rachel), Ashton Sutton (Matt), Jordan Henley, Adam Henley; great-grandchildren, Emily Sutton and George Albert Raylan Henley. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (today), at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. Her service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Goochland Baptist Church, with Dr. Curt Kruschwitz officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
Pink Flamingo restaurant is now open in former Pasture space
-
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2019