HENLEY, Elsie Chapman, 78, of Chesapeake, Va., passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1941, in Richmond to the late Edna Mae "Mama Mae" Nuttall and John Button Chapman Sr. A graduate of John Marshall High School, she retired from Verizon after more than 35 years. In her retirement, she learned to swim and enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, art classes, traveling on senior bus trips around the country and doting on her granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Henley Jr.; her siblings, Doris Brown, Frances Yuan and John "Button" Chapman Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Glen Henley and Tammy Avila (Bert); granddaughters, Lucy and Sophie Avila, Courtney Henley; sister-in-law, Mary Haymes; several nieces and nephews and her extended Avila Family. Her family will receive friends at the Nelsen Funeral Home Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway, Wednesday, January 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ELSIE HENLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.