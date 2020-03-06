HENLEY, James Edward, departed this life March 1, 2020. He is survived by is wife, Dorothy Henley; three daughters, Melcine Henley Taliaferro, Arlicia Henley and Dianne Bartlette; two sons, James Henley and Jamieson Henley; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three sisters, four brothers; devoted cousin, Peter Bell; and a host of nieces, nephews, three sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment St. James Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va.View online memorial
