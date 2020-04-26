HENLEY, Kenneth Clifton, 74, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born January 12, 1946, he was the son of the late Merrill Lancher and Ellen Mae Henley; and was also preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Tiggle; and brother, Merrill Henley. He was a resident at Good Neighbor Home and worked at Hardee's in Hopewell, and also the Crowne Plaza in Richmond until his health declined. Kenneth enjoyed watching old westerns and game shows, going to casinos and absolutely loved lottery tickets. He is survived by his two brothers, Joe and David Henley; longtime girlfriend, Diana Gomez, whom he adored; and was loved by so many more. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Kindred Hospice for their extraordinary care of Mr. Henley in his time of need. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.

