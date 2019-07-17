HENLEY, Kevin Wayne, 45, of Championsgate, Fla., formerly of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Diana Henley; brother, Rob (Kelly); nephew, Robbie; and the loves of his life, Connie Lundie and her daughter, Lauren. Kevin graduated from Lee-Davis High School. Kevin had a love for life, he enjoyed traveling and relocated to Florida, where he shared his experiences and unconditional love for his family. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or the Autism Society of Central Virginia, 200 S. 3rd Street, Richmond, Va. 23219.View online memorial