HENLEY, Lester, 82, of Richmond, died January 14, 2020. Surviving are his devoted wife of 50 years, Loretta B. Henley; brother, Wilton Henley; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, at Triumphant Baptist Church, 2003 Lamb Ave. Rev. Dr. Arthur M. Jones officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
HENLEY, LESTER
To plant a tree in memory of LESTER HENLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.