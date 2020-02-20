HENLEY, Mattie Turner, 99, of Richmond, departed this life February 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Mary Elizabeth Turner. Surviving are her daughters, Mildred Williams and Mable Atkinson; son, Edward Henley; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Gospel Baptist Church, 2317 Harvie Rd. Rev. Ryan Steele officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
