HENLEY, Robert Sr., of Richmond, departed this life September 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ernestine B. Henley; three children, Robert C. Henley Jr., Christina Lawson (Andre), Tracy Ruffin (Alvin); six grandchildren, Crystal, Christine and Alvin Ruffin Jr. and Tyrell, Tyshawn and Ty'Deja Henley; one brother, four sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2611 Bells Rd. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial