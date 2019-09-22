HENLEY, SAMUEL

HENLEY, Samuel Earl Jr., 87, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Henley. He is survived by his children, Donald Henley (Cindy), Cassandra Little, Linwood Earl Henley, Karen Mealy (Julian) Deborah Law (Bill), Bill Alexander, Laurie Eason (Sam) and Brenda Alexander; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In high school, he was the city champion featherweight in boxing. Earl served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War; a long time employee of Allied Chemical. He also served as the Union Treasurer for his local. He loved watching Notre Dame football and horse racing, as they were his favorite hobbies. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.