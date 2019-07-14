HENNESSEY, Lula Welton, 90, of Powhatan, passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, John Joseph Hennessey III. She is survived by her five children, John Joseph Hennessey IV, MD (Janis), Walter Stephen Hennessey (JoAnn), Sharon Hennessey Cooper (Bruce), David Welton Hennessey (Janet) and Suzanne Leigh Hennessey; her legacy of 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Johnny, Jordan, Stephanie, Scott, Brittany, Holly, Shannon, Brandon and Dante; and 11 great-grandchildren, Emily, Caroline, Natalie, Ava, Fallon, Madelyn, Liam, Colton, Easton, Trent and Finnegan; her best friend since elementary school, Dorothy Gravett; and her cherished cat, Sara Lee. Lula was a lifelong member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a gentle woman who loved animals, flowers and working in her garden. She will be greatly missed but will remain forever in our hearts. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 7151 Belmont Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church.View online memorial