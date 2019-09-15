HENNIG, Richard Carl, 90, of Midlothian, Va., passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of almost 64 years, Barbara Hennig. He is survived by his son, Bill (Cheryl) Hennig; son, Jack (Donna) Hennig; son, Jim (Laura) Hennig; six grandchildren, Erin Hennig, Aimee (Scott) Hasinger, Julia Hennig, Daniel Hennig, Wyatt Hennig, Brock Hennig; and his sister, Jean Gebing. Dick was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pa., graduating from North Catholic High School. He later moved to Miami, Fla., and received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Florida. Dick served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and received an Honorable Discharge in 1955. He worked for over 35 years with the Travelers Insurance Company at various locations, but spent most of his time as Manager of the Property-Casualty Unit for Travelers in Richmond, Va. Dick served as Past Chairman of Virginia "I" Day and The Virginia Automobile Insurance Plan, along with serving as a Charter Member of "Travelers National Personal Lines Manager Council." He was a longtime member of St. Edward's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. An avid golfer and early member of Stonehenge Golf & Country Club, he served as Past President of the Greater Richmond Senior Men's Golf Association. A graveside ceremony commemorating his life will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution can be made in his name to the Father Adrian Fund at www.benedictinecollegeprep.org. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneralhome.com.View online memorial