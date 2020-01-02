HENRY, Essie Colleen, 57, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, December 28, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Richard II, Erica and William Henry; her granddaughter, Chassidy Henry; parents, William Sr. and Annie Johnson; sisters, brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 21st Street Church of God, 1601 N. 21st St. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
