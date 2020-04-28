HENSON, Lois S., 83, of Crozier, Va., departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory devoted nephews, Brian (Shaylla) and B.J. Snead; devoted nieces, Lena Trotter, Kandice (Dexter) Moses and Shaelyn Snead; sisters-in-law, Theresa and Mary Snead; brothers-in-law, Arthur Lee and William (Barbara) Henson; a host of nieces and nephews; devoted friends, Jean Bates and Althea Shelton; and devoted cousin, Cindy Cox. Services will be private.View online memorial
