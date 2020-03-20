HENSON, Richard J., 85, of Crozier, Va., departed this earthly life on March 15, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 60 years, Lois; brothers, Arthur, William (Barbara) Henson; devoted nephews, Brian (Shaylla) and B.J. Snead; devoted nieces, Lena Trotter, Christie (Brandon) Isaiah, Kandice (Dexter) Moses and Shaelyn Snead; a devoted cousin, Lelia Smith; and other beloved family and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at First Union Baptist Church, 1463 Cardwell Road, Crozier, Va.View online memorial
