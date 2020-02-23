HERBER, John D., age 87, of Amelia, Va., passed away on February 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, of 56 years. He is survived by four sons, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was originally from Williston Park, N.Y. and a graduate of Mineola High School Class of 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 and retired as a Chief Aviation Machinist Mate in 1972. He was also a retired trucker with McLean Trucking Co. and Wonder Bread Teamsters Local 592. He was a life member of VFW Post 8759 and a longtime member and President of Fleet Reserve Association branch 219. Funeral services 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia, with burial following in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia with military honors. Visiting at the funeral home, Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.View online memorial
