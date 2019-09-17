HERENDEEN, Ernest R. "Red," age 81, formerly of Tower Road, Wyoming, N.Y. and Richmond, Va., died peacefully, Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility in Warsaw, N.Y. Born in Canandaigua, N.Y., August 28, 1938, the son of the late Robert M. and Clovina Potter Herendeen. Ernie served honorably in the United States Navy from January 1957 to December 1958. He went on to become a bank auditor for Marine Midland Bank and worked as the manager for Stafford RVs in Fredericksburg, Va. Ernie was a terrific outdoorsman and enjoyed amateur metal detecting. Ernie was preceded in death by a son, Steven Herendeen. Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Sally J. Meyer Herendeen of Warsaw; his sister, Carol (Lawrence) Dambrose of Lady Lakes, Fla.; his children, Tracy (Bruce) Ball of Mechanicsville, Va., Richard (Hazel) Herendeen of Sandston, Va., Heidi Miller of Hamlin, N.Y., Karen (Robert) Aman of Wyoming, N.Y.; a daughter-in-law, Mary Herendeen of Aylett, Va.; his grandchildren, Katelyn Ball, Zachary, Trevor and Audra Herendeen, Keith Miller, Bianca Maldonado and Abigail Aman. "PAPA" especially enjoyed the time spent with all of his grandchildren. A private celebration of Ernie's life will be held in Virginia at a future date convenient to the family. Arrangements were made by Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, N.Y. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer online condolences. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming Hook and Ladder at P.O. Box 36, Wyoming, N.Y. 14591.View online memorial