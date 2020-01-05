HERING, Daniel David, 87, of Richmond, Va., peacefully passed away on December 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn on June 4, 2019, he is survived by his son, David; and cousin, Suzanne Schwenker. Dan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, graduated from Hughes High School and University of Cincinnati. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve 1955 to 1964, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant. His career started at Kaiser Aluminum and then worked at Reynolds Metals Company for 30 years, retiring in 1993. He was raised in the Episcopal Church, and after moving to Richmond, Va., he was an active member of Derbyshire Baptist Church for 35 years, serving as a Deacon and Chairman of Ushers and serving with Carolyn as cashier for Wednesday church dinners. Since 2015, he had been a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worship Designated Fund at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
