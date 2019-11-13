HERMANN, Dr. Ernest Conrad, 93, of Aldingham in Montpelier, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Ernest was born on February 2, 1926, to the late George Hermann Jr. and Goldie Pearl Martin Schulz. He graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1943. Following service in the U.S. Navy, he attended Duke University and graduated in 1949. In June of 1953, Ernest graduated from The Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and opened an office in Short Pump, Virginia, in 1954. He served this area as a family practitioner until his retirement. Ernest enjoyed life. He loved practicing medicine and was devoted to his patients. He loved flowers, music, travel and sharing his home, Aldingham, with family and friends. Ernest was active in the Gesang-Verein Virginia and the Deutscher Sport Club. Dr. Hermann was a long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Then, in 1956, he became a founding member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he held various offices. Dr. Hermann was preceded in death by his parents; and the following brothers and sisters, Mary Lee Hermann Knight, Raymond Jacob Hermann, Paul Martin Schulz, Adolf William Schulz, George Henry Hermann, William Frank Hermann, Arthur Rudolph Hermann, John Byrd Hermann, Goldie Marie Hermann Frese and Dorothy Jane Hermann Burcham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Roy W. Minnix officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment and reception will follow at Dr. Hermann's home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2315 North Parham Road, Henrico, Virginia 23229.View online memorial
