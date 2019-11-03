HERNDON, Allen, age 67, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, after fighting a long battle with cancer. Allen loved quiet time to reflect on life, the great United States of America, the Marines, challenging his brain studying anything related to science and technology, World Series Game Sevens and trusted friends that shared his values and could handle his sense of humor. Allen cherished following the lives of the children of his trusted friends. His mentoring was special and will never be forgotten. Soon after graduating from George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia in 1969, Allen joined the service. He attended Marine boot camp at Paris Island, South Carolina. While at Paris Island, Allen became a sharp shooter and won the overall range shooting contest two out of two times during his time on the island. Allen was very proud of this accomplishment. Allen went to work for Virginia Power in 1976, where he was employed for eight memorable years. During his time at Virginia Power, he became interested in pursuing an electrical engineering degree. He then proceeded to Virginia Tech and graduated in 1986, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Allen had a long career at AT&T, where he worked for 24 years. During his tenure at AT&T, he held positions in database programming, network engineering and radio access network engineering. Allen was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Carolyn Herndon Alvis; his mother, Era May Kendrick Herndon; and his father, Sam Herndon. Allen passed away on what would have been Faye's 74th birthday. Rest in peace you two beautiful human beings. Please join our celebration of Allen's life Friday, November 8, 2019, between 3 to 3:45 p.m. at Cascade Memorial, 13620 NE 20th Street, Suite A, Bellevue, Wa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at www.fredhutch.org. Allen will be honored on November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. during an interment ceremony in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Va. 23002View online memorial
