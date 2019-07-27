HESLER, Lee J., 77, passed away on July 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Jane Hesler; his daughter, Tracy Hesler Lind, of Spokane, Washington; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Jody Hesler of Charlottesville; and his five grandchildren, Seth Lind, 28, Jasmine Lind, 26, Maya Lind, 22, Clara Hesler, 22 and Jillian Hesler, 20. Lee earned a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and a Ph.D. from University of Texas at Austin. He worked for several years with Boeing, including serving on the team in Houston that designed the ascent engine for the lunar lander for the first moon landing. From there, he worked more than 30 years as a mechanical engineer and research fellow for DuPont. After retirement, he and his wife studied to become Master Naturalists and trained others along this path. They tended bluebird boxes for Pocahontas State Park, traveled extensively and he enjoyed golfing regularly at the Highlands. Lee approached life with curiosity and capability and was ready with an easy wit and natural kindness. The family is deeply grateful for the support of many family friends, neighbors, nursing staff and Crater Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at the Highlands Golf Club, 8136 Highland Glen Dr., Chesterfield, Va. 23838, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private.View online memorial