HESS, David E., 51, of Prince William County, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2020. He was born May 27, 1968, in Roanoke, Virginia, the son of Helen B. Hess and the late James H. Hess. He was the second of three siblings. He is survived by wife, Patricia; mother, Helen; son, Julian; brothers, Gary (Linda) and Steven (Christi); along with a loving aunt and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and supportive in-laws. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Park Valley Church in Haymarket, Va., at 3 p.m. The family will greet visitors at the church starting at 2 p.m.View online memorial
