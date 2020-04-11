HESS, Julian Alexander, 26, of Richmond, Va., formerly of North Carolina, passed away on April 6, 2020. Julian graduated from Union Pines High School in N.C. He was preceded in death by his father, David Hess of Bristow, Va. He is survived by his mother, Christina Conlin; his stepfather, Mark Conlin; and his brother, Jack Conlin, all of Missouri; his stepmother, Patricia Hess of Bristow; and grandparents, Jerry and Joanne Hale of Rockville, Va. and Helen Hess of Glen Allen, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102