HESS, JULIAN

HESS, Julian Alexander, 26, of Richmond, Va., formerly of North Carolina, passed away on April 6, 2020. Julian graduated from Union Pines High School in N.C. He was preceded in death by his father, David Hess of Bristow, Va. He is survived by his mother, Christina Conlin; his stepfather, Mark Conlin; and his brother, Jack Conlin, all of Missouri; his stepmother, Patricia Hess of Bristow; and grandparents, Jerry and Joanne Hale of Rockville, Va. and Helen Hess of Glen Allen, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JULIAN HESS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags