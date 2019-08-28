HESSLER, Thomas M., born March 1, 1951, passed away August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Hessler; brother, John Hessler; and sister, Ann Louise Hessler. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Terri; his son, Marc Hessler (Leigh); his daughter, Jennifer Lunsford (Quin); his five grandchildren, Hadley, Anna Lane, Holden, Will and Henry; his brothers, Bob Hessler (Fran) and Chris Hessler (Janet); his sisters, Becky Gutridge (Bob) and Mary Moss (Tom); sister-in-law, Pam Pendleton (Ben). Tom was a graduate and lifelong enthusiast of Virginia Tech, a former distance runner and a sports fan. After retiring from a career in the electrical field, his greatest joy came from spending time with his five grandchildren. Tom was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church and active in the Knights of Columbus. A funeral Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Va. A reception will be at the church following the prayer service. The family requests In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Virginia Tech Foundation, add a notation for the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC (or FBRI). Donations may be mailed to Virginia Tech Foundation, Virginia Tech, Advancement (0336), Attn: Gift Accounting, Blacksburg, Va. 24061, https://give.vt.edu.View online memorial