HESTER, Jackson "Jack" Bryan, 21, of Midlothian, passed away October 29, 2019. Jackson loved the company of his family and friends more than anything. He enjoyed movies, T.V. shows, good books and music. Jackson loved social gatherings, good conversations, debates and spending time on the beach in Hilton Head, S.C. He graduated from Midlothian High School and went on to study at both the University of South Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University. Jackson was a brother in Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Jackson was an awesome son, brother and friend. He walked through life with a huge smile and incredible passion. A heart too big for this world. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Johnson Hester; and grandfather, Vaughan Alexander Smith. He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Whitney Hester; his siblings, Joseph, Margaret and Kathleen Hester; his grandmother, Cindy Smith; and grandfather, Charles Hester. His aunts and uncles, Jessica and Guerry Matthews, Jerry and Julia Hester and Blair Smith; his cousins, Ben, Anna, Mac and Reynolds. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Salisbury Presbyterian Church, 13621 W. Salisbury Road Midlothian, Va. 2311. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rams in Recovery at VCU, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
UPDATE: Woman rescued after threatening to jump from overpass above Chippenham Parkway, police say
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…