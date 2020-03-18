HEWITSON, Lois Ruth Payne, of Henrico, Va., fell asleep in Christ on Monday, March 16, 2020, awaiting the resurrection when Jesus Christ will return to his people and reign on the earth. She was a member of the Richmond Christadelphian Forest Hill Ecclesia. She was born in Chesterfield County, Va., on May 26, 1923, and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Arthur Payne and Ruth Dobson Payne; her husband of over 60 years, George Edward Hewitson; her sisters, Helen Payne and Doris Stephens; and her brother, Joseph Arthur Payne Jr. She is survived by her children, Donna McDonald (Bill), Karen McLaughlin (Johnny), Barry Hewitson (Cindy) and Jeffrey Hewitson (Becky); 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Janice Burd. The family would like to express their appreciation to Stacey Chapman and Helena Tackie for their dedicated care, and to Barbara Redford of Bon Secours Hospice. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Goochland County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Central Virginia Food Bank.View online memorial
