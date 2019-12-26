HEWLETT, RAYMOND JR.

HEWLETT, Raymond E. Jr. "Shack," departed this life December 22, 2019. He is survived by seven daughters, 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 913 N. 1st St., on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Service information

Dec 27
Viewing
Friday, December 27, 2019
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Dec 28
Celebration of Life
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church
913 N 1st Street
Richmond, VA 23219
Dec 28
Burial
Saturday, December 28, 2019
12:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
Tags