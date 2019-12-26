HEWLETT, RAYMOND JR.

HEWLETT, Raymond E. Jr. "Shack," departed this life December 22, 2019. He is survived by seven daughters, 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 913 N. 1st St., on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
