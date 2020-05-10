HEYL, Charles Allen II, 68, of North Chesterfield, Va., lost his battle with cancer on April 29, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., on May 31, 1951, the son of the late Charles Allen Heyl and the late Helen (Humphrey) Heyl. Allen graduated from St. Francis High School in Morgantown, W.Va. and attended West Virginia University graduating with a B.A. in Journalism and a master's in Industrial Relations. In Richmond, he began his career with Reynolds Metals then worked in the financial service industry for 40 years, most recently employed by Oppenheimer & Co. Allen loved his annual golf vacations introducing his old West Virginia friends to a new circle of friends from Richmond. He enjoyed his role of being the "cool uncle" taking his nieces and nephew on adventures and returning them home at the end of the day. He is survived by his brother, Jack Heyl and wife, Cindy, of Midlothian, Va.; nieces, Sara Heyl of Casablanca, Morocco and Samantha Heyl of Brooklyn, N.Y.; nephew, Ross Heyl of Charleston, S.C.; and grandnephew, Caspian Jamshidian of Casablanca, Morocco. In addition, three aunts and 33 cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WVU Foundation, One Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, Morgantown, W.Va. 26507 to either the Heyl Family Business Scholarship (ID #3Z884) or WVU Cancer Institute "Soup for the Soul Fund" providing support for patients undergoing infusion/treatment (ID #2W1007). Please include fund # on the memo line of your check. A memorial service will be held at later date.View online memorial
