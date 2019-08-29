HICKEY, Martin John, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a long and courageous battle against COPD and Multiple Myeloma. He was blessed to have been able to see all his children, some of his grandchildren, his sister and special nieces and nephews during the last few days of his life. This brought a comforting smile to his face and warmed his soul. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Katherine Hickey; and his brother, Kevin Hickey. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susan (Payne), who made sure that even as his diseases progressed, he had the best possible care and accommodations allowing him to enjoy life and his family at every opportunity; children, Megan and Christopher Kapusta, Duanesburg, N.Y., Michelle and James Edgcomb, Tioga, Pa., Kristopher Hickey and Kristin Johnson, Santa Maria, Calif., Justin and Alexandra (Donohue) Fabian, Des Moines, Iowa, Nathanial Fabian and Jasmine Vesterfelt, Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Logan, Addison, Jackson, Jameson, Liam, Keigan, Evelynn and Cate. Also surviving are his sister, Kathleen (William) Weeks, Trumansburg, N.Y.; his sister-in-law, Jeanne Hickey, Suwanee, Ga.; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful furry companion, Moses, who never left his side. Marty was born April 9, 1954 in New Hyde Park, N.Y., where he started his 50-year career in commercial baking. After graduating from Maria Regina High School, he joined the United States Navy, proudly serving aboard the USS Coral Sea CVA-43 in S-2 Division during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Greene, N.Y., raising his family and working for Tiffany's Bakery, Grand Union and Price Chopper. In 2007, he and Susan moved to Chesterfield, Va., where Marty worked for Ukrop's Supermarket and Martin's Supermarket before retiring in 2014. Marty's greatest love and joy was his family from whom he drew strength and courage, followed by his Irish heritage, gardening, riding his Harley, music and the beach. During his retirement, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of traveling through Ireland for 14 days with memories from that trip bringing him peace and happiness through out the final years of his illnesses, and where together, the family will travel to spread his ashes at Clonmacnoise on the River Shannon in County Offaly. The family wishes to thank his extended team of care providers, including everyone at Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, Bon Secours Cancer Institute, St. Francis Hospital, Bon Secours Hospice and to Arlene Kunkel for taking such good care of him over the past 18 months. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. All are invited to gather with the family between 2 and 3 p.m. to share their memories of Marty, with the service to follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the American Lung Association or the International Myeloma Foundation.View online memorial