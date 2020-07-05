HICKMAN, Charlotte B., 73, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on June 23, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; father, Charles; brother, David; and sister, Celia. She is survived by her husband, brother, two children, four stepdaughters, 16 grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of her more than 50 years of service to the organization.View online memorial
