HICKMAN, EVELYN

HICKMAN, Rev. Evelyn M., age 83, of Richmond, Va., departed this life January 29, 2020, at Marcie's Haven. She retired from teaching and was committed to community service. She and her sister, Claudette, were born to Evelyn Southall Motley and Rev. C. Lee Motley. She graduated from Armstrong High, Hampton Institute, VCU and Virginia Union School of Theology. Widowed, she is survived by her brother, Nat Motley; her children, P.F. Thomas III and Cole Eve Thomas (Nini); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, loyal cousins, nieces and nephews and three devoted friends. Rev. Hickman was baptized by her father and received matchless support from her mother. She was an O.E.S. member and an enduring member of Second Baptist Church, West End. A memorial celebration will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Ave., where a repast, organized through Ms. G. Jefferson, will follow. At 11 a.m., in advance of Friday's service, family members will gather at Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
