HICKMAN, Frances D., departed this life July 5, 2020. She is survived by her children, Samala Indoosi and Angel and Charvelle Collins; grandchildren, Sha'velle and Ariyonna Collins; three brothers, David Jr., Charles (Tonya) and Carlton Collins; five sisters, one devoted, Joyce Collins, Rose Randolph, Louise Harris, Joyce Cox and Bonnie Reed; a host of nieces, one devoted, Samala Wilks Battle (Antonio); nephews; and fiance, Oma Indoosi; other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Monday, July 13, 4 to 6 p.m.View online memorial
