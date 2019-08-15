HICKS, CECIL JR.

HICKS, Cecil F. Jr., 82, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the love of his life, Faye C. Hicks; two children, Cecil F. "Flip" Hicks III (Lisa) and Melissa Skelton; four grandchildren, Sasha, Heather, Mathew and Noah. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, with services beginning at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.View online memorial