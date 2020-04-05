HICKS, Gerald Wayne, 69, of Montpelier, Va., passed away March 31, 2020. Born June 4, 1950, Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Jacob Wilson Hicks and Marjorie Hall Hicks; first wife, Carolyn Hicks; brother, Butch; and sister, Patsy. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; sister, Bonnie Buie; children, Anita Smart (Johnny), Sandra Wray (Michael), Sonny Duke (Lisa), Adam Hicks (Britnay), Miranda Terry-Clark (Jeff and Ryan Terry (Jessica); grandchildren, Melissa Goggin, Brandy and Ashley Toone, Jessica Stone, Kristine Dunn, Henry and Alexis Duke, Madison Terry and Carolina and Rowan Clark; as well as seven beautiful great-grandchildren. Jerry worked as a gas station mechanic, plumber, house painter, lawn maintenance and retired from Henrico County school bus maintenance. Jerry loved his family and friends with all his heart. He helped anyone who needed him. He always had a smile on his face, loved parties, dancing, listening to engines run, children, casinos and candy. He and Carolyn fostered 52 babies over several years. His home was always open to his family and friends. His big heart and sweet smile will never be forgotten. Visitation will be April 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Woody Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Visitors will be admitted 10 only at a time by order of the governor, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic requirements. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springfield Christian Church, 18285 Vontay Road, Rockville, Va. 23146.View online memorial
