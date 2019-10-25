HICKS, Grace Marie, 82, departed this life on October 23, 2019, in Chesterfield County. Mrs. Hicks was the daughter of Lucy and Elzie Lloyd. Born in Spotsylvania County on September 5, 1937. Mrs. Hicks was the wife of Jackson E. Hicks. They were married for 35 years and together, they had five sons. Grace was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband; and two sons, Jackson E. Hicks Jr. and Ernest Wayne Hicks; is survived by her companion of 19 years, Ted Adams; children, Ronald Hicks, Steven Hicks and Mark Hicks (Sheila); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families. She enjoyed her cats, Rat, Patches and Lisa, music, as well as cooking for holiday gatherings spent with family and friends.View online memorial