HICKS, Joyce Ann Ware, 78, of Bumpass, passed away at her home October 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Eugene Hicks; parents, William and Edith Ware; siblings, Janice Wood, Everett Ware and Sue Wickham. She is survived by her children, Cindy and Willis "Buddy" Barnes, Lisa Waldrop, Amy and David Thompson; siblings, Linda Balsley, Hallie Hicks (Stewart), Donald Ware (Louise) and Anita Cone (Doug). She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Andrew Barnes (Ali), Phillip Barnes, Emily Kelly (Samuel), Sarah Williams (Alec), Mary and Daniel Waldrop, Zachary and Jacob Butcher, Matthew, Meghan and Maxwell Thompson; great-grandson, Wesley Barnes; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Joyce graduated from Goochland High School in 1959. During her career, she held a variety of positions, including Secretary to the United States Army Missile Command in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. She was the Administrative Assistant at Piedmont Christian School for eight years and retired as the Assistant Ombudsman at the Virginia Worker's Compensation Commission in 2010. She was an active member of Salem Baptist Church in Goochland, Virginia. The family will receive friends Thursday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Holly Grove Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.View online memorial