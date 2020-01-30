HICKS, Lawrence A., "Luboy" or "Red," departed this life January 23, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his fiancee, Teresa Lewis; son, Shawndrell (Aprell) Lewis; daughter, Ashley Lewis; and parents, Lawrence and Rosa Mae Hicks; two sisters, Glenda Haggins and Audrey Hicks; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., and where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Febrary 1, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
