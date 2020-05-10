HICKS, THOMAS

HICKS, Thomas Matthew, 78, born March 26, 1942, passed peacefully in his home in Holly Grove, Virginia, on April 30, 2020. Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Richardson Hicks; two daughters, Mary Katherine Dudley (Aaron) and Leigh Michele Hicks; two grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Harris and Gavin Luke Warren; and his brother, David Lloyd Hicks (Patricia). Tom had a lifelong career at Allied Chemical Corporation in Hopewell, Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to hollygroverescuesquad.org in appreciation for all they have done for the family. Please visit online guestbook at www.lacyfuneral.com.

