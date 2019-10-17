HICKS, Victor Elwood, 85, of Dinwiddie, Va., passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Granville County, N.C., he was one of nine children born to the late Frank Loren and Dulcie Satterwhite Hicks; and was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight mechanic during the Korean War and, in December 1953, participated in the 50th anniversary celebration flight over Kitty Hawk, N.C. Mr. Hicks retired after 15 years as a machinist for Philip Morris USA. He enjoyed working his garden, tractors, fixing things, and all things country. Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Munford Hicks; daughter, Vickie L. Toms (Robert) of Midlothian, Va.; grandsons, Bobby Toms (fiancee, Shaina) and Brandon Toms; and a sister, Betsy H. Garrett of Person County, N.C. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, followed by interment in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial