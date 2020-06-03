HIESKILL, Michael S., "Mike," departed this life May 30, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, LaToya Brown; three grandsons, Travon, Elijah and Rosshon; five brothers, Clarence, Lloyd, Breyan, Alan and Dana; eight sisters, Regina Trueheart, Sandra Johnson, Virginia, Inez, Cynthia Berryman, Fredia Ford, Amanda and Brenda Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
