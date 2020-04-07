HIGHSMITH, JOSEPH

HIGHSMITH, Deacon Joseph, departed this life April 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella B. Highsmith; and son, Wendell Highsmith Sr. He is survived by two daughters, Velesto Courts and Rev. Annesto Younger; son, Bobby Highsmith Sr.; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews and cousins; two sons-in-law, Milton Courts Sr. and Tyrone Younger; daughter-in-law, Beverly Highsmith; and other relatives and friends. Announcements of future celebrations later. Online expressions can be shared at jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
UPDATE: GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery