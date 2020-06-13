HILB, Robert Henry, 93, died peacefully at home in Glen Ellyn, Ill., on June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Kathleen; his siblings, Dorothy, Richard and Kathleen; and his beloved daughter, Tracey Hilb Gannon. Bob is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Jane Gould Hilb; his children, Nancy Hilb Brinkman (James) of Western Springs, Ill., Cynthia Hilb Thilo (Daniel) of Charlotte, N.C. and Robert John Hilb (Kellie) of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren including Jess, Mary Katherine and Henry Hilb, all of Richmond, Va.; and his four great-grandchildren. A member of the Greatest Generation, Bob happily answered his country's call in World War II and joined the Army Air Corps. He was first sent to West Point and then to Michigan State to study to become a pilot. The war ended before he saw any active duty, an experience he always regretted. When his father died suddenly in 1946, Bob was honorably discharged and moved home to Chicago to help his mother raise his younger siblings. He sold insurance in the day and went to DePaul University at night, graduating in 1948. An entrepreneur at heart, Bob was involved in starting several businesses, all in the insurance brokerage industry. From 1958 to 1970, he was president of Hilb-Downing in Chicago, a business he sold in 1970. In 1979, he moved to Richmond, Virginia to become president of Insurance Mgmt Corp, a firm he led a buyout of in 1981 to form Hilb, Rogal and Hamilton Co. (HRH). From 1981 to 1997, Bob grew HRH to a top 10 insurance broker in the U.S., taking it public first on Nasdaq in 1987 and then on the NYSE in 1992. Bob retired as CEO in 1997 but remained a board director until HRH sold in 2008. From 2009 to 2015, he was chairman of the Hilb Group, a firm he founded with his son in Richmond that was sold in 2019. Bob was a member or former member of the Union League Club of Chicago, Glen Oak Country Club and the Country Club of Virginia. In his retirement, Bob played lots of golf, traveled across the globe with Jane and founded and chaired his family's charitable foundation. Bob believed passionately that to whom much has been given, much is to be given. The Hilb Family Foundation has proudly supported many causes in Richmond, among them St. Andrew's School, Focus of Richmond and UpRVA as well as many others. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Bob's name to your favorite charity. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in Glen Ellyn, Ill., when COVID-19-related circumstances permit.View online memorial
